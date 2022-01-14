One person was displaced after a fire destroyed a home near Hawk Eye Downs Street and Skyridge Drive south of Goldstream Wednesday.
According to Steese Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief David Daniell, firefighter crews arrived just before 2:30 p.m. to find the home engulfed in fire.
“It was a total loss,” Daniell said. “Collapse of the structure had already started to occur.”
Engine crews from the University of Fairbanks and Eielson Air Force Base fire departments and a water tender from North Pole Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Daniell said the homeowner wasn’t home when the fire occurred. The American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the owner.
During the response, Daniell said firefighters had to work downhill through three or four feet of unshoveled snow to combat the house fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.