With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Alaskans are preparing to hit the road — and take to the sky — this holiday season.
Roughly 53.4 million Americans are predicted to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, a 13% increase from 2020, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). With more people traveling this year compared to last, roads and airports are expected to be crowded.
“When we’re looking at the landscape for Thanksgiving travel, it’s going to be a busy time out there on the roads. The majority of people who are going to be traveling are going to be packing into their vehicles and driving to their destinations,” AAA Alaska spokesperson Aldo Vazquez said.
Vazquez said Wednesday and Sunday afternoons are expected to be the busiest travel days of the week.
“If you leave early Wednesday morning or early Thursday morning you have a better shot of avoiding a lot of that rush hour traffic,” he said. “On your way back, Sunday morning is the best time to miss a lot of that congestion on the road.”
Although gas prices have increased significantly since last year, they are unlikely to deter drivers from hitting the road for Thanksgiving, Vazquez said.
“Even these high gas prices are not keeping people away from trying to get to their destinations and choosing to drive over every other mode of transportation,” he said.
Vazquez advised drivers to “use the most fuel efficient vehicle that you have, avoid driving in rush hour traffic, avoid hard accelerations and make sure your tires are fully inflated,” before setting out on holiday road trips.
In the skies
With 4.2 million Americans expected to travel by air this week, commercial airports across Alaska are likely to see the most travelers pass through since the pandemic began.
“It looks like we’re going to have quite a bit of travelers coming through for the first time in a long time. We’re slowly getting back to the way people traveled pre-pandemic,” said Megan Peters, Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport spokesperson.
“It’s getting back to the way things used to be,” she said. “Planning ahead, making sure you check flights before you go to the airport to make sure they’re on time, getting to the airport with ample time to get through security because there will be longer lines.”
Fairbanks International Airport spokesperson Melissa Stepovich said the local airport is no exception.
“In the contact that we’ve made with our carriers here in the terminal, they are expecting to have full flights, so maximum capacity on all flights,” she said.
Stepovich encouraged travelers to build in time for potential delays and disruptions during the holiday season.
“Be cognizant that it is a busy time and that you should perhaps arrive an hour and a half to two hours early just in case, you never know between TSA and lines,” she said. “Be aware of what you’re traveling with because TSA does have a number of rules and regulations that you have to follow.”
Wine, beer and spirits must be packed in checked baggage, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Food items must be removed from your carry-on bag for screening.
Masks are required by the federal government to be worn on all flights and inside airports, regardless of vaccination status, Stepovich said.