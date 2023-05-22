The Hokule‘a

A view of Alaska from the Hokule‘a.

TNS/Courtesy Chris Blake

 TNS/Courtesy Chris Blake

Donned in beanies and insulated jackets, crew members aboard the traditional Polynesian voyaging canoe Hokule ‘a departed Juneau Friday to begin the first leg of their Alaska Heritage Sail.

The Hokule ‘a was expected to arrive in Yakutat by noon Saturday. The Hokule ‘a is sailing through the southeast region of Alaska, a pre-voyage before a four-year navigation circumnavigation of the Pacific.

