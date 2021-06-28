A 52-year-old hiker died Friday after falling 150 feet down a slope in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve, according to the National Park Service.
David Shrider of Ohio had stopped to take a break while hiking with several friends and family members on Donoho Peak in the park near Kennecott, according to a news release from the park service.
A family member reported that he asked for help and then rolled 150 feet down a slope. When a member of the group found him, he was dead, according to the park service. His son, who was among the hikers, called 911.
A search and rescue team and an Alaska state trooper used a National Park Service helicopter to recover the hiker’s body at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the park service.
Shrider was transported to the McCarthy Airport, where his body was taken to the Alaska Medical Examiner’s Office for an official determination of cause of death.
Shrider was a professor at Miami University, where he worked in the Department of Finance since 2004, according to a Facebook post. He had served as director of Global Business Programs since 2017.
“David was much loved as a valuable friend and colleague of many at the Farmer School, Miami University and the Oxford community at large,” according to a Facebook post by the university.
“His positive impact and connection with his students was immeasurable, and resulted in his being named the Outstanding Professor by the Miami University Associated Student Government.”
