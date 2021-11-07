Here are capital projects that will receive billions in funding Linda F. Hersey Linda Hersey Author email Nov 7, 2021 Nov 7, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The $1.2 trillion infrastructure package will spend billions of dollars on capital projects, boosting employment and state economies. Here is a look at national funds that will flow to the states: $15 billion for planning, installing and expanding airport runways, gates, and taxiways and improving runway lighting and navigation.$5 billion for air traffic control facilities and towers.$11 billion for highway and pedestrian safety, including dollars to prevent injuries to cyclists.$250 million for an electric or low-emitting ferry pilot program, with at least one pilot in Alaska.$5.25 billion for low- and zero-emission buses and facilities.$5 billion for rail projects, including for the Alaska Railroad.$3.5 billion for Indian Health Services sanitation facilities, including in rural Alaska villages.$10 billion for states to clean up PFAS contamination.$42 billion in grants for broadband, with a minimum allocation of $100 million for each state.$2 billion to bring high-speed internet to tribes through the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Grant Program.$216 million to help tribes manage the impacts of climate change, including dollars for relocation.$355 million for more efficient energy storage infrastructure.$3.21 billion to advance micro nuclear reactors.$100 million for small water storage projects, including in Alaska and Hawaii. Contact Linda F. Hersey at 907-459-7575 or at lhersey@newsminer.com. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Infrastructure Congress Projects Linda Hersey Author email Recommended for you Submit your news & photos Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community. Submit here Newsletter Sign up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Breaking news, as it happens, in your in-box Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists