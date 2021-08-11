The sweeping infrastructure bill the Senate adopted includes billions of dollars for Alaska, from improving roads and bridges to expanding broadband internet connections in remote communities.
Here are a dozen Alaska areas targeted for investment. The federal bill:
1. Invests $3.5 billion in highway funding for Alaska over five years to build, fix and maintain roads and highways.
2. Spends $225 million to repair more than 140 Alaska bridges that are “structurally deficient.”
3. Targets $1 billion to replace culverts, including the Schoenbar Creek culvert in Ketchikan.
4. Improves Alaska airports of all sizes to enhance safety and reduce flight delays.
5. Rebuilds and improves the Shakwak Highway as well as the Alaska Highway from the Alaska border at Beaver Creek, Yukon Territory, to Haines Junction in Canada and the Haines Cutoff Highway from Haines Junction in Canada to Haines.
6. Creates transportation block grants for maintenance of ice roads and other rural highway projects.
7. Funds low- or no-emission vehicle programs for transit buses and facilities, including in Juneau and other communities.
8. Assists the Alaska Railroad with capital projects and rail safety technologies.
9. Spends more than $180 million over five years for clean drinking water and wastewater projects in Alaska.
10. Provides $75 million for the Denali Commission, which funds economic development and infrastructure in rural Alaska.
11. Permanently authorizes a permitting dashboard that eases delays and has saved more than a billion dollars for infrastructure projects. It includes legislation by Murkowski to improve permitting for critical mineral projects.
12. Provides $1 billion for rural or remote areas to enhance the resiliency, safety, reliability and the availability of energy. Funds will invest in electric generating facilities and micro-grids.