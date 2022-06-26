A helicopter monitoring the Clear Fire has crashed, according to a late-night release from the Alaska Division of Forestry.
The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, with fire crews and Alaska State Troopers responding, according to the release. The Division of Forestry & Fire Protection confirmed there was a single pilot with no passengers on board at the time of the accident.
Troopers and the National Transportation Safety Board are conducting an investigation, the release stated.
More information will be released as it becomes available, according to a Forestry public information officer late Sunday night.