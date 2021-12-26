Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain Sunday closed businesses and caused power losses across Interior Alaska. Multiple vehicles were reported off the road and in ditches.
"Road conditions in the Fairbanks area are deteriorating quickly," the Fairbanks Police Department said in a text alert Sunday. "Please stay home except for emergencies."
All Fairbanks North Star Borough non-emergency operations will be closed for services Monday. (See a list of delays and closings below.)
A winter storm warning remained in effect for Fairbanks and the central Interior through 6 a.m. Monday, the National Weather said.
Freezing rain is forecasted to be heavy at times, with temperatures expected to reach 32 degrees in some areas.
At Eielson Air Force Base, road conditions were set to "black" by noon Sunday. The base announced via Facebook: "Road is closed. The road will be remained closed until safe travel can be resumed."
At 9 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service had reported that the Fairbanks radar loop showed snow changing to sleet and freezing rain that glazed roads and sidewalks.
Hundreds of customers lose power
Golden Valley Electric Association reported that up to 1,500 customers were without power at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, with outage areas stretching from Fairbanks to Healy. The 24-hour power outage line is 907-452-1151.
"Outages have increased as many areas around GVEA's service territory continue to experience snow and freezing rain," the utility said on Facebook.
Crews were working to restore power in the Nenana, Healy and North Pole areas. Customers were reporting power loss throughout Fairbanks, Salcha and the Harding Lake area, with crews headed out to fix problems.
Poor road conditions to some outlying areas made travel difficult for GVEA crews, the utility said. "GVEA has multiple crews out working around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We'll share more information as it becomes available," GVEA said on Facebook.
Blowing and drifting snow on slippery roads made car travel very difficult or impossible, the weather service said. Forecasters warned that the Parks Highway and Nenana south were especially icy. For the latest road conditions, call 511.
Two to five inches of snow were in the forecast Sunday, but some areas may get socked in with up to eight inches. Snow will taper off followed by rain in some areas.
The chance of snow drops Monday as temperatures fall to about 15 degrees across the region.
Interior Alaska already has experienced several inches of snowfall since Saturday, with Denali Park clocking in at 14 inches, Birch Hill 9.5 inches, University of Alaska 9.3 inches and south Fox 9.1 inches.
The climate station at the Denali National Park Service reported December totals of 47.3 inches, making this month the third snowiest since 1923.
Closings and delays
Alaska Air was advising travelers Sunday to check their flights prior to leaving for the airport, because poor weather conditions may impact travel times. The airline said there were flight disruptions across the Pacific Northwest.
"We recommend guests check their flight status before heading to the airport. For the latest winter update, visit our blog: https://t.co/63ulI7zazT."
Students are on winter break, but the school district office also will be closed Monday because of the unsafe conditions, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District announced on Facebook.
Libraries in the Fairbanks North Star Borough will be closed for services Monday.
Fairbanks City Hall will be closed Monday. Garbage pickup for Fairbanks residents also will change this week to allow for the cleanup of ice and snows from roads. Trash pickup will be delayed by one day for Fairbanks residents.
So if your pickup day is usually scheduled for Monday, your garbage will be picked up Tuesday. If your scheduled day is Tuesday, pickup will be Wednesday. And if your scheduled day is Wednesday, garbage pickup will be Thursday.
City officials posted about the changes to the city of Fairbanks website, noting that opening roads is a priority to allow safe passage for first responders in an emergency. "Our Public Works crews will be attempting to open up main roadways so that police, fire and EMS crews can get around. We thank you for your patience!"
