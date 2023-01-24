Due to extremely heavy snowfall overnight and poor road conditions, the Denali National Park and Preserve’s Winter Visitor Center closed on Tuesday.
A winter weather advisory remained in effect, and heavy snow was expected to continue through Tuesday night.
About a foot of snow has already fallen in the park and was still coming down Tuesday afternoon. Visibility in the park was low due to the blowing snow. Park crews were working to clear roads.
