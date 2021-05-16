HEALY- A steady stream of teens entered the Tri-Valley Community Center in Healy on Friday, to roll up their sleeves and receive their first covid vaccination.
Some of them are headed to summer camps requiring vaccinations and some were just grateful to now be included among groups that can receive the shots.
Horizon Medical is collaborating with the Denali Borough, operating both the vaccination clinics and covid testing in the borough.
The next vaccination clinic will be held at the community center on Thursday, May 20.
Free testing continues throughout the week in Healy, at the Canyon Clinic beginning May 28, and at Anderson School and Denali National Park on certain days/times.
For more information on the schedule and to register for a vaccination slot, go to www.horizonmedicalaak.com
Adults who want to be vaccinated have the choice of the Pfizer, Modern or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Teens receive the Pfizer vaccine.
