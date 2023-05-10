Walking is good for you, so join friends and neighbors for the third annual “Healy’s Heart On The Move” on Saturday, May 13. This is a benefit walk and community barbecue for the Healy community and the American Heart Association.
Parking opens at 10:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 11 a.m. The walk is a 2.4 mile journey through a Healy neighborhood, beginning and ending at the Tri-Valley Community Center.
Bicycles, strollers, wagons and walkers are welcome. Please leave all motorized vehicles, ATVs, cars and trucks at home.
Donations will be collected at the Community Center for the duration of the walk. All donations will be split between a local nonprofit and the American Heart Association. If you want to make a donation but cannot attend the walk, make checks out to the Denali Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 437, Healy, AK 99743.
