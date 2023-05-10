Healy Walk for Heart

Aprille Shepherd and Erica Newton join in the 2022 Walk for Heart in Healy. This year’s walk is on Saturday, May 13.

Angel Hayes

Walking is good for you, so join friends and neighbors for the third annual “Healy’s Heart On The Move” on Saturday, May 13. This is a benefit walk and community barbecue for the Healy community and the American Heart Association.

Parking opens at 10:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 11 a.m. The walk is a 2.4 mile journey through a Healy neighborhood, beginning and ending at the Tri-Valley Community Center.

