Diabetes workshops

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will lead two training sessions in Anchorage for individuals or organizations that want to offer research-based community health education.

A leader course for the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program will be offered in Anchorage Oct. 7, 8, 10 and 11. The Stanford University-developed training prepares individuals to teach the six-week Chronic Disease Self-Management Program in a clinical or community setting.