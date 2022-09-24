The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will lead two training sessions in Anchorage for individuals or organizations that want to offer research-based community health education.
A leader course for the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program will be offered in Anchorage Oct. 7, 8, 10 and 11. The Stanford University-developed training prepares individuals to teach the six-week Chronic Disease Self-Management Program in a clinical or community setting.
This will be an in-person class and participation in all four days of the training is required. Register at bit.ly/3Qqqisp. The cost is $175. Tuition waivers are available.
Additional training will follow on Oct. 12 with the Diabetes Self-Management Program Leader cross-training. Register at bit.ly/3TYoKsJ. The cost is $75.
Fairbanks Extension agent Leslie Shallcross, a registered dietitian and master trainer for the program, will lead the training sessions. The sessions will be held at Providence Cancer Center, 3851 Piper St., conference room 2401 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
The classes are offered in partnership with the Alaska Division of Public Health’s Diabetes Prevention and Control Program. For more information, contact Shallcross at 907-474-2426 or lashallcross@alaska.edu.