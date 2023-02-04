Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Flyer

Alaska health authorities are concerned about a rise in sexually transmitted infections and diseases in the greater Fairbanks region.

The Alaska Department of Health issued a public health advisory this week due to new cases of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in Fairbanks and the Interior.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com