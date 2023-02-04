Alaska health authorities are concerned about a rise in sexually transmitted infections and diseases in the greater Fairbanks region.
The Alaska Department of Health issued a public health advisory this week due to new cases of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in Fairbanks and the Interior.
The Alaska Section of Epidemiology identified a cluster of three new cases of HIV among military service members in January 2022. That was followed by six cases identified between October and December 2022. HIV causes flu-like symptoms within 2-4 weeks after infection. Residents who have sex without condoms or with multiple and/or anonymous partners are strongly encouraged to get comprehensive testing.
It’s not just cases of HIV that are increasing. Non-congenital cases of syphilis rose from 24 in 2016 to 442 in 2021, according to the Alaska Department of Health.
Syphilis is a bacterial infection that is transmitted via sexual contact. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, syphilis creates sores and rashes on the body, and without treatment can spread to the brain and nervous system, eyes or the ears. Congenital syphilis occurs when a pregnant person has syphilis and the baby is affected. According to the CDC, syphilis can lead to a low-birth-weight-baby or a stillborn baby.
States that have a high rate of syphilis consist of residents that skew younger in age, Kamala Stiner, the HIV/STD program manager for the Alaska Department of Health, said. Younger people are more likely to have more sexual partners and more anonymous partners than do older adults.
The rise of online dating apps and websites have contributed to anonymous sexual encounters and the rise of syphilis, Stiner said. She encourages people to talk with their partners about their status and whether they’ve been recently tested.
In Alaska, urban areas represent 89% of cases, and 29% of those are attributed to people experiencing homelessness or who are unstably housed, Stiner said. Just because someone is unhoused doesn’t mean they don’t try to live a normal daily life like anyone else, including things that all humans enjoy like food, entertainment and sex, Stiner said.
Stiner reported a trend that may come as a surprise. “It is now mainly in heterosexual folks,” Stiner said.
Out of the 442 syphilis cases in 2021, 53% of people were male and 47% were female.
Some misconceptions about people who have syphilis are that they are poor or don’t have proper hygiene, Stiner said. “This happens to people in all walks of life.”
It’s so stigmatized that people don’t want to seek testing or treatment because they’re so fearful of being mistreated, Stiner said. “We’re trying to open up more low-cost and no-cost treatment and testing.”
Stiner encourages residents to get tested for all STIs every three months if they have multiple and/or anonymous sexual partners, have met partners on online dating websites, or are having sex without a condom.
When residents are treated, they can move on with their lives without having to worry about infecting other folks or the syphilis progressing, Stiner said.
Syphilis is a curable disease and is treated with one to three shots of an injectable penicillin, depending on the stage of the infection, Stiner said. Individuals can be reinfected with syphilis after treatment.
“We really want to get folks in to get tested and treated and move on with their lives,” Stiner said.
