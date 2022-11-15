Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced changes to state departments, including naming Alaska’s health commissioner Adam Crum to head the state’s department of revenue.
“Commissioner Crum demonstrated to me, and all Alaskans, his management and leadership abilities over the past four years as health commissioner,” Dunleavy said in a Monday news release. “From preparing and protecting Alaskans from the global pandemic to the reorganization of the Department of Health and Social Services, he is a skilled and dedicated public servant and I look forward to another four years working with him to move Alaska forward.”
Crum will serve as acting commissioner until the Legislature confirms his appointment next spring.
Dunleavy’s news release stated that Crum has “experience in the private sector in strategic management, organizational development, executive consulting and working on mega-projects.”
Crum oversaw the state’s Covid-19 response and vaccination distribution and “marked improvement of multiple divisions at the Department of Health and Social Services during his tenure.”
Dunleavy eventually split DHSS into two distinct departments, the Department of Health and the Department of Family and Community Services.
Crum has overseen DHSS since 2018 until its split in February 2021, when he took over as the health commissioner.
The previous revenue commissioner, Lucinda Mahoney, retired Sept. 9 of this year, and the role was filled on an acting basis by Deven Mitchell before he was appointed as the new executive director of the Permanent Fund Corporation.
Dunleavy named Heidi Hedberg as the health department’s acting commissioner as Crum makes the transition to the revenue department. Hedberg serves as the director of the state’s public health division within the Health Department. She has been with the public health division since 2009.
The governor also selected Tyson Gallagher as his permanent chief of staff, a role Gallagher had been filling in on an acting basis since July.
“I have the utmost confidence in Mr. Gallagher’s ability to manage the day to day operations of my administration, while simultaneously advancing the policy goals I have laid out for the next four years,” the governor said, adding Gallagher has 13 years of experience in state policy and budget issues.
Gallagher had joined Dunleavy’s staff in 2021 as his deputy chief of staff. Prior to that, he managed GCI’s federal and state government relations. He also served on Alaska House Rep. Lynn Gattis’s staff, the transportation commissioner’s office and the Alaska Office of Management and Budget.