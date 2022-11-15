Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Gov. Mike Dunleavy discusses the highlights of the fiscal 2023 budget during a June news conference.

 News-Miner Photo

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced changes to state departments, including naming Alaska’s health commissioner Adam Crum to head the state’s department of revenue.

“Commissioner Crum demonstrated to me, and all Alaskans, his management and leadership abilities over the past four years as health commissioner,” Dunleavy said in a Monday news release. “From preparing and protecting Alaskans from the global pandemic to the reorganization of the Department of Health and Social Services, he is a skilled and dedicated public servant and I look forward to another four years working with him to move Alaska forward.”