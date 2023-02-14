Majestic

A bull moose walks through the taiga with Alaska Range in the background. Courtesy of Dan King, Two Rivers

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has announced an any-moose registration hunt (RM831) that will open March 1.

The hunt will occur in part of Unit 21D, south of the south bank of the Yukon River, downstream of the up-river entrance of Kala Slough and west of Kala Creek.