Steve Mitchell, who plays the role of Judge James Wickersham daily in Pioneer Park, was present at the Wickersham House to celebrate the judge’s 166h birthday.
Despite lacking formal schooling, Wickersham passed the Illinois bar and eventually settled in Alaska.
Mitchell used a map to show a steady stream of tourists how Wickersham traveled the Territory from Eagle to Nome to McKinley (now Denali) Park as a district judge for Alaska in the Third Judicial District. Among his accomplishments, he gave Fairbanks its name in honor of his friend, Sen. Charles Fairbanks of Indiana, helped start the Alaska Agricultural School and School of Mines
He also served as congressional delegate for the District of Alaska.
In 1949, the Alaska Territorial Legislature declared his birth date of Aug. 24 as James Wickersham Day. Mitchell.
He shared the presentation at the historic site with Diane (Bunny) Fleeks, who in 2024 will direct the play “A Raisin in the Sun” for the Fairbanks Drama Association.
Contact News-Miner managing editor Hank Nuwer at Hanknuwer@newsminer.com.
Contact freelance photographer Malgorzata (Gosia) Nuwer at Wroblatko@gmail.com.