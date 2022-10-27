ConocoPhillips Logo

The ConocoPhillips Alaska’s Community Investment fund is trying to recoup $25,000 stolen by an unknown hacker, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Anchorage last week.

The company is hoping to learn the hacker’s identity by subpoenaing bank records.

