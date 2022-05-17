The cost of shutting down the Healy Unit 1 Power Plant would be more than the $30 million price tag to install a new environmental control system, according to the 30 people who testified Monday night at a special member meeting held by Golden Valley Electric Association in Healy.
It was the first of two public meetings, which shared information about the complex decision that must be made by December: Either upgrade the coal plant or close it. A second meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Westmark Hotel Gold Room in Fairbanks.
The Healy 1 Plant is a 28-megawatt coal-fired power plant that came online in 1967. It has been a reliable source of power since.
Under the terms of a 2012 consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency, GVEA must either install a new environmental control system called an SCR on Healy Unit 1 at a cost of $30 million or retire the plant. Whatever decision is made must be implemented by Dec. 31, 2024. The SCR would be an eight-story structure built adjacent to the plant and connecting to the plant’s current duct system. SCR stands for selective catalytic reduction, a type of emissions control technology.
Every person who testified before the GVEA Board of Directors supported keeping the plant operational.
Many plant employees spoke and described the plant as a reliable generator of power. The plant already works under strict emission regulations due to its proximity to Denali National Park.
“Although goals to help reduce carbon emission are of legitimate value, the decision to retire Healy 1 would only contribute to a reduction of carbon emissions on a global scale by less than one thousandth of a single percent,” said Alan Mortenson, a GVEA employee. “An insignificant amount.”
The plant, he said, provides the cheapest and most dependable source of electric generation that GVEA has to offer.
“Unit 1 runs like a Swiss watch,” said McKenzie MacIver, who works at the plant. “It seriously runs on its own, perfectly.”
The $30 million price tag didn’t phase supporters. Many claimed that cost would be recovered within three years.
“Thirty million is a drop in the bucket compared to what you’ve thrown into Unit 2 all these years,” said Edward Waugaman.
The cost of retiring the plant would end up being more than the cost of adding the new environmental system, supporters pointed out. The cost of electricity would likely increase substantially, they said.
“I don’t think there are any facilities better than in Healy,” said Dave Talerico. “The fuel source (Usibelli Coal Mine) is readily available.”
Keeping the plant running will provide an opportunity to implement new technology when it becomes available, he added.
“It doesn’t seem like this is low hanging fruit to get rid of,” said Jeff Forsyth. “It’s highly functioning in every way.”
Dakota MacIver encouraged the GVEA board to trust their own plant employees, who testified that the plant is reliable and cost effective.
The general manager of Usibelli Coal Mine said Usibelli provides the cleanest coal in the world.
“I’ve seen the cost of natural gas not only double, but quadruple,” Alan Renshaw said. “Fuel oil is double what we paid last year.”
“Coal price,” he pointed out. “Is exactly the same.”
Several people said repercussions of closing the plant would be catastrophic for Healy. About 70 employees work at Healy Units 1 and 2. Half of those people would lose their jobs if the plant closed, according to GVEA officials.
“That same cascade effect will spread, I believe,” said Rocky DeMers, adding that keeping the plant running will offer a bridge to whatever will come in the future.
“Let’s not shoot ourselves in the foot,” said Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker. “Make a sensible decision to re-invest in Healy 1.”
Written comments can be sent to pr@gvea.com.