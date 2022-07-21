A load-shedding event temporarily shut down power for tens of thousands of people in Interior and Southcentral Alaska on Thursday after a tree hit a transformer in Fairbanks.
“An excavator clearing trees near the Princess Hotel knocked a tree into a 69KV transmission line, which caused this outage,” the Golden Valley Electric Association announced.
Load shedding is used to relieve stress on the power grid when there’s a surge in demand, which is what happened when the transmission line went down.
It’s rare, according to Julie Hasquet, spokeswoman for the Anchorage-based Chugach Electric Association, Inc.
This was the second load-shedding event this year on the interconnected power grid, known as the railbelt utilities, which stretches 700 miles from Fairbanks down to the Kenai Peninsula.
There are three stages of load shedding, and Thursday’s was the least severe stage, according to Hasquet.
“We were back up in 20 to 30 minutes,” she said, referring to the Anchorage area.
The outages in Fairbanks lasted over an hour.
About 15,000 people lost electricity in parts of Fairbanks, Delta Junction and Healy, according to GVEA spokeswoman Meadow Bailey.
Hasquet said about 12,000 Chugach customers lost power in the Anchorage area, out to Girdwood and beyond.
Bailey said the impact stretched down as far as Homer.
“This is a large outage,” she said.
