GVEA power outage map shows multiple affected area

The power outage map showing the affected area directly following the load-shedding event. Most have now had power restored.

 Courtesy GVEA

A load-shedding event temporarily shut down power for tens of thousands of people in Interior and Southcentral Alaska on Thursday after a tree hit a transformer in Fairbanks.

“An excavator clearing trees near the Princess Hotel knocked a tree into a 69KV transmission line, which caused this outage,” the Golden Valley Electric Association announced.

