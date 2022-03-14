Electric bills for Interior residents will increase by more than $15 a month for households averaging 600 kilowatt hours per month, Golden Valley Electric Association announced.
The increase, effective March 1, is connected to higher costs GVEA incurred after mechanical problems caused widespread outages across the region. GVEA turned to other sources for electricity.
Higher costs were “driven primarily by the fact that the anticipated generation resources … were unexpectedly offline due to mechanical issues. As a result, GVEA has to generate and purchase electricity from higher cost resources,” GVEA said in a prepared statement.
Thousands of customers in Fairbanks and across the Interior experienced power loss during outages in December and February.
In the most recent event, a power loss occurred when the Alaska Intertie, the high voltage line between Willow and Healy was tripped, Meadow Bailey, GVEA spokesperson, said last month.
“This was the third time that the Alaska Intertie has tripped since last Thursday night,” Bailey said on Feb. 23 about the power outages.
The higher rate for electricity in Interior Alaska is effective from March 1 to May 31. The change is listed as an increase in the fuel and purchased power rate on customer bills.
GVEA, which is a nonprofit cooperative, serves more than 100,000 customers in Interior Alaska.
The charge for fuel and purchased power is related to the price of fuel to generate power and the cost to buy power from other utilities.
Updated quarterly, the rate increased by 2.5 cents on March 1 to more than 12 cents per kilowatt. GVEA estimated that residential members using an average of 600 kilowatts per month will see their monthly bills go up to $15.11.
Depending on their electricity use, some households may see higher bills. The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates that the average American home uses 10,715 kilowatt hours of electricity yearly, or 893 kilowatts per month.
For Interior customers, the fuel and purchased power rate is among four charges on household electric bills.
Two other charges — the $22.50 customer charge and the utility charge — have remained unchanged for two years or more.
The fourth charge is a regulatory charge that is set by the Regulatory Commission of Alaska.
But the fuel and purchased power rate is adjusted quarterly — on Dec. 1, March 1, June 1 and Sept. 1.
The fuel and purchased power rate is a pass-through charge. Electricity customers are charged the actual cost to generate and purchase power.
According to GVEA, the fuel and purchase power rate may change quarterly due to cost fluctuations from the previous quarter. The rate also takes into account fuel prices and the availability of resources.
“With respect to the fuel and purchased power rate effective March 1, 96% is” connected to the unanticipated costs accrued in the previous quarter, which ended Feb. 28, GVEA said.
“While the Fuel and Purchased Power rate is not something GVEA can fully control, we are constantly doing what we can to keep rates as low as possible,” GVEA said in a prepared statement. “We recognize that electricity costs greatly affect our members and communities.”