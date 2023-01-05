The Alaska Trappers Association, based in Fairbanks, is challenging what they see as overzealous trapping regulations in Valdez in a case going before the Alaska Supreme Court for oral arguments on Jan. 18.

The National Trappers Association and the state are involved, siding with the trappers association, which argues that municipalities have no role to play when it comes to managing state resources, including game, especially on state lands.

