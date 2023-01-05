The Alaska Trappers Association, based in Fairbanks, is challenging what they see as overzealous trapping regulations in Valdez in a case going before the Alaska Supreme Court for oral arguments on Jan. 18.
The National Trappers Association and the state are involved, siding with the trappers association, which argues that municipalities have no role to play when it comes to managing state resources, including game, especially on state lands.
Trapping is currently prohibited throughout the city of Fairbanks under local law.
“Only through statewide management can the state effectively and comprehensively regulate a transitory natural resource like fish and game that otherwise may, depending on the time of year or season, be located in different cities and boroughs and thus subject to differing game management opinions and philosophies,” reads the legal brief by the trappers association.
At issue is a local law in Valdez stating that trapping is prohibited within a half mile of any occupied subdivision, within 500 feet of any road, and within the Valdez duck flats, Mineral Creek State Park and all areas of Mineral Creek Canyon that lie within 500 feet of a trail. Exceptions can be made by the Valdez police chief.
The land in question is located in state Game Management Unit 6 where the Board of Game allows trapping for dozens of species of furbearers.
Valdez holds that if their trapping rules are unconstitutional, and superseded by the Board of Game, so are the trapping limits made by other home rule cities.
Fairbanks, a home rule city, is located in Game Management Unit 20. No areas in GMU 20 are currently limited to trapping by the Board of Game, according to a state website that lists areas where trapping is prohibited.
The state of Alaska takes the position that “no laws confer fish and game management authority on a municipal government,” according to court documents.
“If a change in regulation is sought, the city of Valdez can participate in the board process in a variety of ways,” the state of Alaska briefing reads. “This is the established procedure for seeking to adopt or change furbearer trapping regulations.”
The Alaska Wildlife Alliance has also intervened in the case, siding with the city of Valdez. They say municipalities “seeking to protect residents and visitors from the threat of traps and snares should not be compelled to go to the Board of Game or local Fish and Game Advisory Committees in the hope of obtaining public safety measures,” according to the organization’s legal brief.
Valdez leaders dialed back some of their rules after the trappers filed the lawsuit in 2020. The city repealed provisions requiring trappers to take a safety course, register the locations of their traps and label their traps with brightly-colored warning signs, their name and phone number. They also repealed a provision allowing law enforcement to remove traps they deem dangerous.
The Alaska Trappers Association lost their case in Superior Court and are asking the Supreme Court to overturn a ruling upholding Valdez’s remaining trapping regulations.
Multiple Alaska municipalities currently regulate trapping.
In Anchorage, also a home rule municipality, trapping is prohibited within 50 yards of developed trails, excluding off-shoot trails, and within one-quarter mile of trailheads, campgrounds and permanent dwellings, according to city code.
In Juneau, which is also home rule, trapping is prohibited “within one-half mile of any public or private street, road, right-of-way, or highway,” that city’s code reads.
Municipal governments routinely make decisions impacting access to “fish, forests, wildlife, grasslands, and all other replenishable resources belonging to the state,” according to the attorney for Valdez.
“Indeed, it is a necessary function of municipal governments to implement ordinances that protect the health and safety of citizens … ,” reads the legal brief by Jake W. Staser of the law firm Brena, Bell and Walker.
Alaska’s constitution states that natural resources, including game, must be made available for maximum use for the maximum benefit of the people. The constitution also provides for maximum local self-government.
Former Fairbanks North Star Borough Attorney Rene Broker of CSG Inc., a law firm based in Fairbanks, is representing the trappers. She wrote that the constitution’s language with respect to natural resources “unequivocally contemplates statewide management benefiting all Alaskans — the antithesis of individual management by a mishmash of cities and boroughs beholden only to their local voters.”
But state law already provides limits on home rule powers, according to the wildlife alliance.
“Municipal regulation of trapping is not on the list,” the alliance’s legal brief reads.
One of the cases cited in defense of the trappers’ position is Jacko v. State Pebble Ltd. Partnership.
In that case, the Supreme Court held that a home rule municipality could not close an area to mining where the Legislature conferred that authority on the Department of Natural Resources.