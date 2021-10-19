A Cantwell man suffered lacerations and puncture wounds to his leg Tuesday morning when a grizzly bear attacked him while he was riding his bicycle along a gravel bar on the Jack River.
“It basically just touched me with its teeth,” said Ty Fulmer, who lives in the Cantwell area. “I’ve got a couple big holes, mostly bruising and swelling and two big gashes.”
The bear rushed out of nearby brush, and Fulmer said he barely had time to react.
“I feel like time slowed down a little bit,” he said.
He fell off his bicycle and onto his back as the bear barreled toward him, coming at him from the side.
“I definitely wanted to protect my head and chest,” he said.
Fulmer yelled at the bear as it ran toward him.
“I was yelling, and it wasn’t deterring,” he said.
He didn’t have time to draw his pistol or his bear spray, which he had on his person.
“It happened really fast, for sure,” he added.
He believes the bear has been around for awhile, as he has seen tracks over the past week. He estimated the bear was a mid-size male. Fulmer said he didn’t get too worked up about the attack because it happened so quickly.
“I think if it had bit me and shook me around, I would’ve felt different,” he said. “I wish it didn’t touch me, but it did.”
Yeah, he added, “I was super lucky.”
Bears can come out of hibernation any time of year, he noted.
Earlier this month, a bear repeatedly visited a Cantwell neighborhood, twice breaking into a freezer on a house porch and carrying a moose head off another porch.
The freezer contained wrapped moose meat and the bear ripped off the freezer’s back hinges. After homeowners cleaned up the mess and repaired the freezer, the bear came back the next night and did the same thing.
Residents weren’t sure if the bear was a grizzly or black bear and it was hard to tell from the webcam that one of the homeowners installed.
At the time, locals spread the word so residents would be aware and careful walking in the area where the bear was sighted — especially children and elders.
Local residents said a total of five bears were legally harvested in Cantwell. The rogue bear or bears eventually just left the area apparently.