Old guys to Alaska

Paul Dick, Rob Hallstrom and Rex Hibbert are on a 4,000 mile trek from Grapd Rapids, Minnesota, to Fairbanks by snowmachine. Contributed photo

 Contributed photo

Traveling an estimated 5,000 miles on their snowmachines after leaving Grand Rapids, Minn., March 6, the “three old guys’’ — their description — are believed to be within a few hundred miles of their Fairbanks destination.

Communication with the three has been scant since they left Old Crow, Yukon, April 6, after receiving new clutches to replace the original ones on two of their Arctic Cat Norseman 8000X snowmachines.

