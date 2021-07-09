Day two of the trial of a North Pole man accused of stabbing and decapitating his mother saw graphic testimony from Alaska State Troopers who recalled finding the victim at the crime scene in November of 2017.
Travis Reed, 37, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of misconduct with a corpse.
The state called seven witnesses to the stand Thursday.
Retired trooper Thomas Mealey was one of two troopers who responded to a requested welfare check for 59-year-old Vivian Osborne on Nov. 26, 2017. Mealey and trooper Micheal Kay entered Osborne’s home after they failed to make contact with her.
Mealey testified that they found the home in a state of disarray, with items strewn across the floor and feces and dried blood in various locations.
Mealey and Kay found a mutilated body under a plastic carpet protector in the living room. After discovering that the body had been decapitated, the two left the scene and called for backup.
“With two of us at this point, it wasn’t safe to continue the way we were continuing so we backed out of the open doorway and notified dispatch” Mealey said.
Sgt. Joshua Moore arrived on scene several minutes after Mealey and Kay called for backup.
After backup arrived, troopers methodically searched the house and eventually found Reed locked inside a back bedroom, naked and with dried blood on his feet, Mealey recalled.
Troopers also found a glass pipe with white residue and a red stained pillowcase in the same room.
Moore described the chaotic scene during Thursday’s testimony.
“I don’t remember seeing a single spot on the floor that wasn’t covered in something. It was like someone just took everything out and smashed it on the floor inside the residence,” Moore said.
Among the items found near the body were a large kitchen knife, a cast iron pan, a Dell computer and a fire extinguisher.
Trooper James Thomas said that Reed introduced himself as “the father of the universe” to troopers on scene.
Reed was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for blood samples and then to Fairbanks Correctional Facility.
Throughout the Thursday’s testimony, Reed largely focused his attention on the witness stand. However, Reed slowly turned his head and made eye contact with each juror every time a testifying trooper pointed him out as the man they found on the scene.
Testimony resumes today at 8:30 a.m. at the Fairbanks courthouse.
Contact reporter Liv Clifford at 459-7582. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMcrime.