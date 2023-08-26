Museum of the North

A grant program called Access to Alaska Native Collections (AANC) is accepting applications through Sept. 8.

The program helps Alaska Native artists and culture bearers get access to museum collections across the state. Alaska Native artists and culture bearers are invited to propose a visit to a participating museum housing a collection that has a clear benefit to the development of the applicant’s work. Eligibility is limited to Alaska Native artists. The grant covers travel costs for the collections visits, including flights, ferries, mileage, per diem, lodging, parking, taxis and family care needs. Funds may cover travel between mid-October through June 30, 2024.