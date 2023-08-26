A grant program called Access to Alaska Native Collections (AANC) is accepting applications through Sept. 8.
The program helps Alaska Native artists and culture bearers get access to museum collections across the state. Alaska Native artists and culture bearers are invited to propose a visit to a participating museum housing a collection that has a clear benefit to the development of the applicant’s work. Eligibility is limited to Alaska Native artists. The grant covers travel costs for the collections visits, including flights, ferries, mileage, per diem, lodging, parking, taxis and family care needs. Funds may cover travel between mid-October through June 30, 2024.
The program is made possible with funding from The CIRI Foundation’s “A Journey to What Matters: Increased Alaska Native Art & Culture” and the Henry Luce Foundation, and is administered by Museums Alaska.
Participating museums include the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, the Alaska State Museum in Juneau, the Anchorage Museum, the Cordova Museum, the Haines Sheldon Museum, the Ketchikan Museum, the Museum of the Aleutians in Unalaska, Sealaska Heritage Institute in Juneau, and the University of Alaska Museum of the North in Fairbanks.
Support is available for artists who need assistance writing or completing their application due to English being their second language, lack of access to computers, or lack of internet access.