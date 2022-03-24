Alaska residents are among six beneficiaries of a U.S. Department of Agriculture microgrant program aimed at increasing food security and sovereignty in communities across the state.
The microgrants, which total $2 million, are offered under the Alaska Division of Agriculture and support small-scale projects to increase the quantity and quality of locally grown produce in food-insecure communities.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food insecurity is defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. In Alaska, one in eight people is estimated to be food insecure.
The microgrants, which were first awarded last year, provide funds for subsistence supplies, educational courses and agricultural projects such as repairing fencing or building composting units. Individuals can receive up to $5,000 in funding, and organizations can be awarded up to $10,000.
The state will also cover a portion of shipping costs. In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, the amount is up to $1,000.
“The goal is to get as much money out there so that families can grow for themselves,” said Glenda Grawe, natural resource manager with the Alaska Division of Agriculture.
“With climate change and hunting pressure, people are having to go farther and farther to reach their food supplies,” said Eva Burk, a Calypso Farm and Ecology Center volunteer. Burk also is a graduate student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks focused on improving food sovereignty and security in rural Alaska.
“We need a lot of little farms,” she said.
Priority will be given to Alaskans living in areas with the highest rates of food insecurity, which include Kusilvak, Bethel, Northwest Arctic, Yukon-Koyukuk and Nome. Other considerations will include the number of direct and indirect beneficiaries, method of food storage, and whether the applicant has previously received funding from the program.
David Schade, director of the Alaska Division of Agriculture, said that while there are food-insecure people living in urban areas, the prevalence of food insecurity is higher in rural Alaska.
“With the pandemic, we realize now that Alaska is at the end of the food chain,” he said. “The further out you go in Alaska, the worse it gets.”
“The need is very, very significant,” Schade added.
The Alaska Division of Agriculture has received more than 2,400 applications and expects an excess of 3,000 before the deadline next week. The agency will select approximately 370 applications for the grant, with awards ranging from $500 to $5,000.
“While it’s $2 million at a time, it doesn’t go very far, we’re at least starting to hopefully make a dent in the needs,” said Schade, who added that the agency has already received additional funding for food security projects in 2023.
Final project proposals are due at by 5 p.m. March 30. The application is available online at akdivag.us-1.smartsimple.com/s_Login.jsp.