The State of Alaska’s Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation (DPOR) is accepting grant applications for the Recreational Trails Program and Snowmachine Grant Program for the 2023 fiscal year. Approximately $2.2 million may be awarded to eligible Alaska projects. The Recreational Trails Program matches up to 90% of the cost for selected projects.

Details of the grant application are posted on IRIS, the Online Public Notice site for the State of Alaska. Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, state, local and federal government entities, Alaska Native corporations and tribal governments. Interested parties can register on IRIS.