The State of Alaska’s Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation (DPOR) is accepting grant applications for the Recreational Trails Program and Snowmachine Grant Program for the 2023 fiscal year. Approximately $2.2 million may be awarded to eligible Alaska projects. The Recreational Trails Program matches up to 90% of the cost for selected projects.
Details of the grant application are posted on IRIS, the Online Public Notice site for the State of Alaska. Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, state, local and federal government entities, Alaska Native corporations and tribal governments. Interested parties can register on IRIS.
Recreational Trails Program applications are due by Oct. 31. All elected applications are reviewed by the federal National Park Service for compliance under federal funding requirements. The grants are scheduled to be awarded between February and May 2023. More information is available at dnr.alaska.gov/parks/grants/trails.htm.
Snowmachine Grant Program applications are due by Oct. 17. All selected applications are reviewed by DPOR. The grants are scheduled to be awarded the week of Nov. 14. Additional information can be found at dnr.alaska.gov/parks/grants/snowmotr.htm.
DPOR is also recruiting for two new Outdoor Recreational Trails Advisory Board (ORTAB) members. The ORTAB advises the division director on project funding for eligible outdoor recreation projects under the Land and Water Conservation Fund Act and the National Recreation Trails Fund Act. ORTAB member information can be found at dnr.alaska.gov/parks/misc/ortaboard.htm.