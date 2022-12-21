A letter signed by 24 Republican governors, including Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, asks President Joe Biden to end the national emergency around Covid-19.
This comes after 61 U.S. Senators, including 11 Democrats, last month approved a resolution to end the national emergency, which was declared by former President Donald Trump on March 13, 2020.
The European Union declared an end to its coronavirus emergency in April of this year.
The state of Alaska ended its Covid-19 disaster declaration after Dunleavy signed a proclamation on April 30, 2021.
“It has been nearly three years since the federal government has declared a national emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the governors’ letter reads. “While the virus will be with us for some time, the emergency phase of the pandemic is behind us ... it is time we move on from the pandemic and get back to life as normal.”
Ending the national emergency is different than ending the public health emergency, which is declared by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, but the public health emergency is tied to the national emergency.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services must renew the Covid-19 public health emergency every 90 days to maintain certain services and waivers.
The public health emergency is currently set to expire on Jan. 11, 2023, after being extended multiple times. It is presumed it will be extended for at least another 90 days until April after the Department of Health and Human Services told states that they would be granted 60 days notice before the emergency is ended.
The governors are asking for the 60-day notice to be made.
“We have come so far since the beginning of the pandemic — we now have the tools and information necessary to help protect our communities from Covid-19,” the letter to the president reads. “You recognized this yourself in a ‘60 Minutes’ interview in September when you said, ‘The pandemic is over.’”
The letter dated Dec. 19 is signed by the governors of Idaho, Nebraska, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming and more.
They said the public health emergency is forcing states to “artificially grow” the number of people on Medicaid.
Twenty million people have been added to state Medicaid rolls, a 30% increase, according to the governors.
