Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Kevin Goodman/governor’s office

Gov. Mike Dunleavy

 Kevin Goodman/governor's office

A letter signed by 24 Republican governors, including Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, asks President Joe Biden to end the national emergency around Covid-19.

This comes after 61 U.S. Senators, including 11 Democrats, last month approved a resolution to end the national emergency, which was declared by former President Donald Trump on March 13, 2020.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.