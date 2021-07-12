Brett Huber, Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s former campaign manager, has been tapped to lead the administration’s “statehood defense initiative” that addresses state’s rights and development issues related to oil and gas, mining and land management, among other areas.
Huber previously managed Dunleavy’s gubernatorial bid in 2018 and served as the governor’s communications director. More recently, he managed an unsuccessful campaign that opposed ranked-choice voting in Alaska, which was Ballot Measure 2. The measure also was opposed by the state Republican Party.
As senior policy adviser for statehood defense, Huber will support the administration’s efforts to address development opportunities and state management of natural resources that the federal government has delayed and/or opposed.
“Over decades, federal law passed by Congress is clear and even the Supreme Court has been clear that Alaska’s lands and waters are fundamentally different than the rest of the United States,” Dunleavy said. “Unfortunately, those in power in Washington, D.C., see our state as another parcel to be managed like a park.”
In 2021, the Dunleavy administration has taken steps to oppose the Biden administration on issues involving access to and control of state wilderness.
On July 7, the state filed a land rights lawsuit in U.S. District Court against Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and other federal officials over control of Alaska lands and access to natural resources. The case involves 28 million acres that Dunleavy accused the Biden administration of keeping “locked up as defacto parks.” Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor argued that the state of Alaska and its residents are not receiving the full benefit of lands Alaska is entitled to under the Statehood Act.
On March 26, Dunleavy sent a letter to President Joe Biden announcing his intention to manage and take control of more than 800,000 miles of navigable rivers and 30 million acres of navigable lakes, stating that state authority was affirmed by a 2019 Supreme Court decision in Sturgeon versus Frost.
Huber has a background in Alaska as adviser to lawmakers in the areas of land, fish, and wildlife. He also was chief of staff to state senators.
In an announcement from the governor’s office, Huber described the federal government’s approach to natural resources in Alaska as “encroaching and overreaching.” Huber said he looked forward to supporting the administration’s goals through the defense initiative.
The Alaska Legislature in the 2022 fiscal budget agreed to Dunleavy’s proposal to allocate $4 million for the Statehood Defense Initiative, according to the announcement.
