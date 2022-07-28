Legislation into law

Gov. Mike Dunleavy, seated, signed two bills addressing tribal issues into law Thursday, July 28, 2022, during a signing ceremony in Anchorage. 

 Photo courtesy AFN

Alaska’s 229 federally recognized tribes received formal state recognition Thursday under legislation that Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed into law.

“We are the state with the largest Native population per capita in the country. I am glad this has been rectified today by the hard work of legislators. This is a good day for all of us,” Dunleavy said at the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage.

