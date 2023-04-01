Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed the Fast Track Supplemental Budget on Friday.
According to a news release, the legislation appropriates $6.8 million in state and federal funds to hire public assistance eligibility technicians in the Alaska Department of Health. These people will speed up recertifications for Alaskans qualified for SNAP benefits.
The bill also appropriates $4.7 million to the Public Defender Agency and the Office of Public Advocacy. The funds will be used to hire more attorneys and address case backlogs.
“By signing this bill, we are addressing the needs of thousands of Alaskans by ensuring fair and speedy trials and seeing to it that there is food on the table,” Dunleavy said. “I want to thank the Alaska Legislature for taking expedited action on this bill.”
“We are thankful for the Governor’s support and the Legislature quickly passing the fast-track budget supplemental bill,” Department of Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg said. “This funding will help the Division of Public Assistance hire additional eligibility technicians and contractors to prepare for Medicaid Redetermination and address the public assistance backlog, including SNAP benefits.”
The legislation took effect immediately once signed.