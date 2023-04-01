Dunleavy

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivers the 2023 State of the State Address on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon

Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed the Fast Track Supplemental Budget on Friday.

According to a news release, the legislation appropriates $6.8 million in state and federal funds to hire public assistance eligibility technicians in the Alaska Department of Health. These people will speed up recertifications for Alaskans qualified for SNAP benefits.