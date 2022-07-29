Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed three anti-crime bills into law Thursday that aim to strengthen and improve the responsiveness of law enforcement to some of the more serious offenses in Alaska.

The sweeping anti-crime package involves updating laws against rape, sexual assault and domestic violence. The legislation also increases the responsiveness of law enforcement to reports of missing and endangered children.

Contact Linda F. Hersey at 907-459-7575 or at lhersey@newsminer.com. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.

Tags

Recommended for you