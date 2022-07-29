Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed three anti-crime bills into law Thursday that aim to strengthen and improve the responsiveness of law enforcement to some of the more serious offenses in Alaska.
The sweeping anti-crime package involves updating laws against rape, sexual assault and domestic violence. The legislation also increases the responsiveness of law enforcement to reports of missing and endangered children.
Calling the initiatives “common-sense measures,” Dunleavy said the new laws will help to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable for their actions and that there is more transparency in public safety.
“Public safety has been my top priority since taking office. No matter who they are or where they live, no Alaskan should live in fear,” Dunleavy said at the bill signing, which took place at the Alaska Crime Lab in Anchorage.
"You don't live in a free society if you always have to look over your shoulder. These bills today are a step forward," said Dunleavy, who talked about his roles as governor and as the father of three daughters.
The measures include reforms that close loopholes in assault laws, inform victims when offenders change their names and improve the response time by law enforcement to reports of missing persons under the age of 21.
“Public safety is not a political issue, and I’m thankful for all the legislators who’ve worked with my administration to make Alaska a safer place,” Dunleavy said about the measures, which had bipartisan support in the Legislature.
"The governor's steadfast commitment to public safety has been unwavering," said Public Safety Commissioner James Cockerell at the press conference.
Rep. Sara Rasmussen, a Sand Lake Republican, and Rep. Geran Tarr, an Anchorage Democrat, both led public safety bills and spoke at the press conference.
Victims' rights advocate Blaze Bell also spoke prior to the bill signing. "I am a survivor of sexual assault," Bell said. "I am so grateful to be here today. The bills being signed will increase victims' rights and create a path toward justice."
Under the new laws, the legal definition of consent is clarified as “a freely given, reversible agreement specific to the conduct at issue by a competent person.”
In addition, the new laws:
• Improve the timeliness for testing rape kits to six month, as opposed to one year.
• Shorten the time that law enforcement must notify the National Crime Information Center when someone under 21 is reported missing.
• Require people convicted of serious crimes to notify the courts when seeking a name change, so that victims, parole boards and probation officers are notified.
• Permanently revoke the teaching certificates of anyone convicted of possessing or distributing child pornography.
• Mandate that the Alaska Department of Public Safety publish policies and procedures on its website.
• Update domestic violence statutes to clarify legal language as it relates to revenge porn, which typically involves explicit images or videos of a person posted online without consent.