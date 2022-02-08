Gov. Mike Dunleavy is putting a second Permanent Fund dividend for Alaskans on a fast track for approval.
The Senate Finance Committee heard supplemental spending requests Monday, including for a dividend payment totaling $795,609.
Neil Steininger, who directs the Office of Management and Budget, said the governor is requesting the additional dividend after the state reported a surplus that is higher than originally anticiapted.
Steininger said that paying the supplemental Permanent Fund dividend aligns with the governor’s proposal for an even 50-50 split between the dividend that Alaskans receive and funds for state government services.
“This represents the completion of that 50-50 dividend,” Steininger told committee members.
But discussion quickly pivoted to $2 million in per diem payments for legislators that Dunleavy had earlier vetoed but was now seeking to put back in the budget.
Per diem payments cover the costs that lawmakers incur working in Juneau during the session.
“This ensures payment to legislators,” Steininger said. “The veto was made … because no action was taken on critical issues for the state, and the governor sought to draw attention to that. The governor has resubmitted that funding now.”
But Sen. Bert Stedman, a Ketchikan Republican, said that the Senate Finance Committee agreed with all of the governor’s funding requests, except for one issue.
“The only thing that this committee did not agree with last year was overdrawing the Permanent Fund to make a larger dividend,” Stedman said.
“Is that the message from the administration — that we overdraw and stand up and salute, or we get our budget vetoed in the Legislature?” Stedman said.
Steininger replied that the Dunleavy administration is interested in a constitutional amendment to “fix issues around the Permanent Fund dividend, and we’re motivated to move that through the legislative process.”
Steininger referred to a proposal by the governor to constitutionally protect the Permanent Fund dividend and the proposed 50-50 split. The change to the Alaska Constitution would require voter approval by statewide ballot.
“If we do not agree to a constitutional amendment to limit the appropriating power of the Legislature, then we are to assume that our budget gets vetoed?” Stedman asked.
Steininger repeated his earlier statements. “The intention is to draw attention to this issue that has gone without resolution for a number of years. The administration does not want to continue to not resolve the core underlying issues surrounding the dividend,” Steininger said.
Stedman and other committee members said that at no time in the state’s history has any of the government’s three branches — executive, legislative or judicial — sought to withhold another branch’s funding over policy disagreements. Each branch operates independently.
“It is clear with this administration there are no rules, there are no sideboards, and 40 years of precedent has no meaning,” Stedman said.
Sen. Click Bishop, another Finance Committee member, supported Stedman’s assertion.
“There is precedent back to statehood that it is a professional courtesy between the Legislature and administration that we do not play politics with the money in each branch of government,” said Bishop, a Fairbanks Republican. “It is a dangerous road to go down. You are hearing that today. Cutting our per diem is not a good tact to take when trying to get a solution for the people of Alaska,” Bishop said.