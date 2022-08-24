Alaska has some critical minerals needed to manufacture smartphones, computers and automobiles, but “a disjointed federal permitting process” stands in the way, Gov. Mike Dunleavy told an audience gathered Tuesday morning for the last day of the Alaska Minerals Summit at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Also on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey announced a grant of $6.75 million to inventory critical minerals in Alaska; the state is purported to hold some of the most valuable mineral deposits in the world, including metals used in green energy products.
Speaking in a lecture hall in the the Joseph E. Usibelli Engineering Building, Dunleavy said minerals, such as cobalt — used to make lithium-ion batteries and found in the Ambler Mining District in Northwest Alaska — are in demand for the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.
“If we set ambitious goals for EVs [electric vehicles] or renewables without permitting the production of critical minerals here, those minerals will still be produced, they just won’t be produced here,” Dunleavy said. “They’ll be produced by child labor. They’ll be produced without any environmental standards.”
The governor’s view is supported by a June 2021 federal report on critical minerals by the Department of Defense, which states that the U.S. has increased imports of critical minerals in recent decades but “supply chains are at serious risk of disruption — from natural disasters or force majeure events, for example — and are rife with political intervention and distortionary trade practices, including the use of forced labor,” the 250-page report reads. It is titled “Building Resilient Supply Chains, Revitalizing American Manufacturing, and Fostering Broad-Based Growth.”
Alaska is mentioned only in a footnote, the governor said.
“Alaska is not a footnote when it comes to what we can contribute to the mineral supply chain,” he said. “Critical minerals. Rare earths. Copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead. Everything we need is here in Alaska.”
He echoed statements by U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, fellow Republicans, who expressed an urgent need for a domestic supply of critical minerals.
Consider graphite, a mineral used for pencils, batteries, touch screens, vehicle brakes, sensors and lubricants.
According to the United States Geological Survey, graphite has not been produced in the U.S. since the 1950s. As of 2020, all of the U.S.’s graphite came from China, Mexico, Canada and India.
Dunleavy said the country’s largest graphite prospect, Graphite One, is located near Nome.
A preliminary economic assessment shows potential for a 40-year operation capable of annual production of 60,000 tons of graphite concentrate, at 95% purity, the Canadian Mining Journal reported.
A pre-feasibility study on the prospect is expected to be released this month.
The Graphite Creek project is a high-priority infrastructure project (HPIP) by the U.S. government’s Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Committee (FPISC), according to the mining industry journal.
“There’s a lot of talk about ESG nowadays,” Dunleavy said. ESG stands for environmental, social and governance, non-financial factors considered by investors analyzing risk and growth opportunities.
“If you care about the environment, we need to produce resources in Alaska,” Dunleavy said. “If you care about social justice, we need to produce resources in Alaska. If you care about enriching people and not dictators, we need to produce resources in Alaska.”
The USGS grant funding is coming courtesy of President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The money will pay for geologic mapping and geochemical analyses for an area of the Yukon-Tanana Upland near the Canadian border along with airborne geophysical surveys in the Kuskokwim River region and in the Seward Peninsula.
“The Alaska Division of Geological & Geophysical Surveys and the USGS will also conduct airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys of the Kuskokwim River region, which has potential for antimony, gold, rare earth elements, tin, tungsten, and other critical minerals, and an airborne electromagnetic survey in the Seward Peninsula in areas with potential for graphite,” a USGS announcement reads.