Mike Dunleavy at the Alaska Minerals Summit

Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaking on Tuesday at a mining conference at the Joseph E. Usibelli Engineering Building at the University of Fairbanks. Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

 Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

Alaska has some critical minerals needed to manufacture smartphones, computers and automobiles, but “a disjointed federal permitting process” stands in the way, Gov. Mike Dunleavy told an audience gathered Tuesday morning for the last day of the Alaska Minerals Summit at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Also on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey announced a grant of $6.75 million to inventory critical minerals in Alaska; the state is purported to hold some of the most valuable mineral deposits in the world, including metals used in green energy products.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.