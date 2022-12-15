Gov. Mike Dunleavy
GOVERNORS OFFICE, KEVIN GOODMAN

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing “no major reductions” and “no major adds,” except for public safety, in a new state budget that reduces capital spending and offers an Alaska Permanent Fund dividend next year of $3,860.

In a speech on Thursday, the governor described this “beginning budget,” which is $13.8 billion across all funds, compared with $15.5 billion for the current year, as “a budget people could discuss logically and not emotionally.”

