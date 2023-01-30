Online

A new advisory board is supplementing the governor's broadband task force.

 Adam Gault

A new advisory board is in the works — the Statewide Broadband Advisory Board — with the mission of providing tech-neutral input and recommendations to the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband, according to a news release from the office of the governor.

The board consists of 15 members, including 13 appointed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, and two state legislators selected by the Alaska Legislature's presiding officers. The legislative appointments are expected in the near future.