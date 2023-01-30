A new advisory board is in the works — the Statewide Broadband Advisory Board — with the mission of providing tech-neutral input and recommendations to the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband, according to a news release from the office of the governor.
The board consists of 15 members, including 13 appointed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, and two state legislators selected by the Alaska Legislature's presiding officers. The legislative appointments are expected in the near future.
The advisory board will also tackle mapping and data collection, developing goals and project proposals, and sharing progress made on the recommendations of the task force.
Dunleavy's appointments include Michael Brase, Fairbanks; Charles Carpenter, Anchorage; Archibald Ferguson, Anchorage; Anastasia Hoffman, Bethel; Glenda Ledford, Wasilla; Thomas Lochner, Anchorage; Travis Million, Copper Center; Kathleen Moran, Anchorage; Steve Noonkesser, Dillingham; Christine O’Connor, Wasilla; Laurel Shoop, Juneau; Charlene Stern, Fairbanks; and Tara Sweeney, Girdwood.
Appointees from the House speaker and Senate president are TBA.