Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a proclamation Wednesday calling for a special primary and general election to elect a candidate to finish U.S. Rep. Don Young’s term in Congress.
A special primary will be conducted as a mail-in election, and voters must return their ballots by the postmarked date of June 11. Return envelopes for the mail-in primary balloting will be postage-paid.
Alaskans can vote in person at city and regional polling places up to 15 days prior to the special primary voting day, according to the Alaska Division of Elections.
The special general election will be Aug. 16, the same day that Alaska’s regularly scheduled 2022 primary will be held.
The new House member will be seated in September and serve until January 2023.
The primary and general special elections are under the new ranked choice voting system. There will be an open primary with the top four voter-getters moving on to the general election. Ranked choice determines the winner in the general election, with voters ranking their top choices.
Young, 88, died March 18, while traveling with his wife, Anne, to Alaska. He was the longest-serving member of the current Congress. He had served in Congress for 25 terms.
Young will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.