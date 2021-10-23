Gov. Mike Dunleavy castigated legislative leadership Friday for not proposing a second Permanent Fund dividend, as Alaskans face higher heating oil prices and inflation for goods and services.
“Once again we are trying to implore the Legislature to double up on this $1,100 PFD to at least $2,350,” Dunleavy said in an interview with the News-Miner. “This will determine whether they are attuned with their constituents. This is the time they should be doing this.”
The Legislature needs to commit to a second PFD and address a full fiscal plan, Dunleavy said.
With the Permanent Fund experiencing significant value growth, Dunleavy said he would like to see a second PFD sent out immediately to Alaskans.
“At least have some compassion for the times we are in,” Dunleavy said, referring to job reductions and business closings during Covid outbreaks in 2020 and 2021.
“In the midst of yet another pandemic and Covid uncertainty there is not a lot of help going to the people of Alaska this year,” he said.
When asked whether he would consider a second PFD, Republican Sen. Robert Myers of North Pole said he would support raising this year’s PFD “to either the statutory or 50-50 level,” which is proposed by Dunleavy.
But Myers said he does not expect the Legislature to take up the measure in the fourth special session.
Sen. Scott Kawasaki, a Fairbanks Democrat, also expressed support for a higher PFD. But he cautioned that “it must be part of the sustainable fiscal plan that a special legislative working group cobbled out this summer.”
Otherwise, the extra payout would create a budget gap. “Since the governor refused to introduce any revenue measure, it would put us into a deep deficit with no way to pay for either services or a PFD in the future,” Kawasaki said. “At this point, it’s a non-starter.”
Kawasaki said revenue measures proposed this summer by the Dunleavy administration were diverse.
“The governor sent us about 10 different ideas for revenue measures on Aug. 10, but never sent the Legislature any actual legislation.
“Some included changes to the oil and gas tax system,” he wrote, “closing the S-Corp loopholes, reduction of a per-barrel tax credit, enabling gambling and an increase to the motor fuels tax. But not all of them were actual tax measures.”
Higher oil and gas prices for Alaskans
Dunleavy emphasized Friday that economic conditions create an urgency for a second PFD because many people have lost their jobs or had hours reduced.
“We have some terrific fiscals to report for the state of Alaska,” Dunleavy said. “On the other hand, we have employment and inflationary issues that already are happening,” he said noting higher prices for heating oil and gas at the pump. The problem in Alaska is when there are high oil prices that is a tax on people.”
The governor recalled that when inflation was high more than a dozen years ago, the Legislature gave out a second PFD.
“When inflation was this bad in 2008, I was at a gas pump and diesel hit $5 a gallon,” he said. “That was the year the Legislature gave out an extra PFD, an energy PFD to help people. They recognized they had a bit of a windfall and the people did not.”
Rep. Ivy Spohnholz, an Anchorage Democrat who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, said Friday that even with higher oil prices, “the only way to pay historically large dividends is to enact large new taxes or to make deep spending cuts.”
Spohnholz said in a prepared statement that Dunleavy’s 50-50 plan would require the Legislature to “enact large new taxes or to make deep spending cuts.”
“Legislative Finance confirmed that the ’50-50 plan’ — which spends an equal amount on dividends as we invest in teachers, troopers, and transportation – would only pencil out if we come up with $1.142 billion in cuts or taxes in fiscal ‘23 that decreases but still requires significant new revenue and/or cuts.”