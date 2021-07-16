Gov. Mike Dunleavy hosted the first in-person meeting with his cabinet in 18 months in Fairbanks this week. Top state officials on Wednesday and Thursday also met with local government, tribal and business leaders of Interior Alaska.
One issue they heard about was the labor shortage, Dunleavy told members of the media, who were invited to the meeting at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge on Thursday morning.
The state government officials, including 12 agency commissioners and other high-level staff, gathered to discuss state business and how best to move Alaska forward given the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Dunleavy said. State commissioners were encouraged to reach out to stakeholders.
“It’s good for us to get out and really listen to the people who we are serving,” Dunleavy told reporters. “We’ve dealt with this (the Covid-19 pandemic) well but we want to come out of this bigger, better and stronger.”
A news release described the meeting topics to include “defining budgetary and legislative priorities for the 2022 legislative session, and how to better connect Alaska’s government with its people.”
The governor also expressed urgency for a third special session of the Legislature to address fiscal issues and possible amendments to the Alaska Constitution limiting spending, “protecting the PFD, and championing a dividend to be issued this fall,” according to a news release put out by the office of the governor.
Dunleavy additionally anticipates an infrastructure bill passing Congress and requiring legislative action to fund Alaska projects.
Corey Young, a spokesman for the governor, said Dunleavy is talking to everyone, including ordinary working people — he gave a hotel front desk clerk as an example — on this trip as state officials look around and see for themselves how Alaskans are managing.
The meeting in Fairbanks was the first time cabinet-level business was conducted in the Golden Heart City in recent memory, according to the governor’s office.
The state officials held meetings with local mayors, members of the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, people with the Alaska Miners Association, officials at Tanana Chiefs Conference and administrators at the University of Alaska Fairbanks among others.
Dunleavy told reporters the labor shortage reflects a national trend.
“I think workers are trying to evaluate where they want to go, what they want to do,” he said. “If you want to work, there are plenty of opportunities … We’re trying to assess where this is going and what we can do as a state to get ahead of it.”
In a prepared statement, Dunleavy touched on the team-building aspect of the meeting.
“Today, we reconvene our business in person as a unified force looking toward fiscal stability, better connecting with Alaskans, and establishing priorities for the forthcoming legislative session. I have all the confidence in the members of my team to operate effectively in serving the people of our great state,” the governor said.
