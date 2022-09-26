The reelection campaign for Gov. Mike Dunleavy described a complaint to the Alaska Public Offices Commission as "frivolous and unfounded" as new allegations emerge and accusers ask for a special counsel to be appointed to investigate. 

"Today, the Dunleavy for Governor Campaign is asking the Alaska Public Offices Commission to dismiss this frivolous and unfounded political attack masquerading as a serious complaint," a statement by the campaign reads. "In his latest attempt to use the legal system to achieve what he can’t at the ballot box, this poorly researched complaint filed by [former Gov.] Bill Walker's former Chief of Staff Scott Kendall rests on a fatally flawed allegation based on a contract that does not exist and alleged communications that never happened. Today’s supplemental complaint is more of the same in an obvious and desperate attempt to rehabilitate the original filing’s glaring errors with new and equally false charges."

