The reelection campaign for Gov. Mike Dunleavy described a complaint to the Alaska Public Offices Commission as "frivolous and unfounded" as new allegations emerge and accusers ask for a special counsel to be appointed to investigate.
"Today, the Dunleavy for Governor Campaign is asking the Alaska Public Offices Commission to dismiss this frivolous and unfounded political attack masquerading as a serious complaint," a statement by the campaign reads. "In his latest attempt to use the legal system to achieve what he can’t at the ballot box, this poorly researched complaint filed by [former Gov.] Bill Walker's former Chief of Staff Scott Kendall rests on a fatally flawed allegation based on a contract that does not exist and alleged communications that never happened. Today’s supplemental complaint is more of the same in an obvious and desperate attempt to rehabilitate the original filing’s glaring errors with new and equally false charges."
Walker, Dunleavy's immediate predecessor, is one of his three challengers in the Nov. 8 election.
The Alaska Public Interest Research Group and a new nonprofit, 907 Initiative (both are political advocacy groups), are working with Kendall, the lawyer involved with a failed campaign to recall Dunleavy, to get APOC to act on their suspicions that the governor is padding his campaign staff with volunteers who collect a paycheck from the state of Alaska.
The governor's critics also suspect inappropriate coordination between his reelection campaign and an independent expenditure group, A Stronger Alaska, working to get a Republican elected as governor.
The allegations were part of a complaint that was filed with APOC on Sept. 6 stating that staff costs associated with Dunleavy's reelection campaign are unusually low and casting suspicion on past and present campaign officers who have collected a paycheck from the state of Alaska for other work.
The Dunleavy reelection campaign responded in a letter to APOC on Friday. The letter signed by Anchorage attorney Thomas Amodio states that there is "no coordination or cooperation whatsoever" between the campaign and the independent expenditure group. It states that some of the allegations are outside of APOC's dominion and that APOC should dismiss the complaint entirely.
"The complaint includes numerous allegations and claims which, although untrue, involve the alleged misuse of public money," the letter reads. "These matters fall outside the scope of APOC's jurisdiction over Alaska's campaign finance laws."
AKPIRG is a long-standing political advocacy organization in Alaska and has previously accused the governor of ethics violations. 907 Initiative is new. The one employee is a former reporter for the Anchorage Daily News who declined to name the organization's three main sources of funding when contacted on Monday.
An AKPIRG employee was unable to provide the names of its three main funding sources on short notice on Monday.
The organizations added some allegations to their APOC complaint based on "additional tips received," according to a joint news release.
They additionally accuse the governor's reelection campaign of improperly using a state-owned computer for campaign purposes; they accuse the governor's office of hiring a conservative communications consulting firm " during a period heavily overlapping with the campaign cycle"; and they question why the governor's office has a larger communications staff than previous administrations.
"The purpose of this supplemental complaint is to continue to shed light on the continuing pattern of illegal activity blatantly conducted by the Dunleavy for Governor campaign, and to elicit responses to unanswered questions from Governor Dunleavy, his campaign, and those who are abusing public dollars," reads a joint news release by the two organizations. "By shedding light on the campaign’s behavior and the governor’s abuse of public resources, we can instill faith in our elections and regulatory systems."
APOC is currently investigating the allegations.
"Typically, staff conducts an investigation and files a report with the commission. The commission hears the case at its next regularly scheduled meeting [December] unless it schedules a special meeting," reads an email from Thomas R. Lucas, campaign disclosure coordinator for the state agency.
