Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office has published a request for information seeking an ad agency to develop a $250,000 campaign to inform voters about his plan to put the Permanent Fund Dividend and a power subsidy program into the state Constitution.
The public notice, issued Tuesday, Aug. 3, describes the initiative as a public education and information campaign that will include radio and internet advertising within Alaska. Interested media agencies are asked to respond with a basic set of information by Friday, Aug. 6.
Republican Rep. Mike Prax of North Pole said he is not surprised by the governor’s plan for a direct outreach to voters.
“Both the Senate president and the speaker of the House intimated that they wanted the administration to be involved in the fiscal policy discussion when they addressed a recent meeting of Alaska Common Ground,” Prax said. “So I am not surprised that the governor is taking a more direct approach to informing the public about his proposal; that certainly is within his prerogatives and is what governors typically do.”
But Democrat Rep. Grier Hopkins of Fairbanks said: “It is unfortunate to see [the governor] spending $250,000 of public money on this. He is vetoing programs almost that big.”
Long-term PFD solution
In the request for information, the governor’s office states that a recent statewide poll showed that 67% of Alaskans surveyed were unfamiliar with the governor’s proposed amendment.
Dunleavy is proposing a long-term formula for calculating the Permanent Fund dividend that would be protected and guaranteed in the state Constitution. The governor’s stated goal has been to end the annual political debate and an arbitrary process for choosing the PFD amount.
The governor’s proposal would set a limit on Permanent Fund transfers to the state. The governor’s amendment would limit the transfer to 5% of the Permanent Fund’s average value, figured over a period of several years.
The Permanent Fund dividend to residents would represent 50% of the transfer; the other 50% would help pay for state services. The governor’s proposal is known as the 50/50 plan.
If the Permanent Fund continues to grow from its current value, the first year’s PFD would total $2,350 per eligible Alaskan, and would increase in future years.
But some lawmakers are questioning the sustainability of promising a large dividend while continuing to fund essential government services. “Without overdrawing the Permanent Fund, services would have to be dramatically cut in future years,” Hopkins said.
Lawmakers also are focused on fiscal planning and policymaking.
Republican Rep. Mike Cronk of Tok said that any fiscal solution requires a constitutional spending limit. “This is all part of starting a conversation and having discussions about a fiscal plan that will work,” Cronk said.
“I hope the people in Alaska stay engaged. It’s that important. We need to solve the PFD issue, and a constitutional spending limit needs to be part of that solution.”
Voters have the final decision
Dunleavy’s amendment also would place in the Constitution the Power Cost Equalization program, which subsidizes electricity costs for rural ratepayers, whose bills are much higher than for residents of Alaska's cities, including Fairbanks, Juneau and Anchorage.
Approving an amendment to the state Constitution requires initial passage by two-thirds of the lawmakers in the House and Senate. If approved, the amendment would advance to a statewide ballot measure for voters to make the final decision.
The governor’s request for information to initiate the ad campaign about his proposed amendment notes that : “The data shows roughly two-thirds of the public is not sufficiently aware of what the administration proposes the Legislature approve for the public’s consideration.”
Rep. Bart LeBon, a Fairbanks Republican, expressed doubt about the potential effectiveness of the ad campaign, if the goal is to influence lawmakers as well as to inform voters.
“My sense is that the governor’s planned ad campaign regarding his 50/50 dividend formula amendment to the state Constitution is not just to inform voters but to also influence legislators into the ‘yes’ support column,” LeBon said.
“Toward that end, I have my serious doubts that any short-term ad campaign will successfully pivot enough legislators to achieve the required two-thirds favorable vote in the House. And I, for one, do not support putting any PFD formula into our state Constitution.”