Gov. Mike Dunleavy is calling the Alaska Legislature into a pair of special sessions that will extend through the summer.
Dunleavy is asking lawmakers to complete work on the state’s operating budget.
He also is asking lawmakers to act on his constitutional amendment to protect the Permanent Fund including the dividend and the Power Cost Equalization program for rural Alaska.
“It is clear from my conversations with legislative leaders that more time is needed to complete this year’s budget and to address a long-term, permanent solution to protecting the Permanent Fund and PFD,” Dunleavy said.
The first special session on May 20 directs the Legislature to work on:
• FY22 budget bills
• FY22 Permanent Fund dividend appropriation bills
• Constitutional amendment addressing the Permanent Fund and the and Power Cost Equalization program.
The second special session on Aug. 2 directs lawmakers to work on:
• Constitutional amendments addressing an appropriation limit and voter approval of taxes
• Bills relating to the federal American Rescue Plan Act
• Forthcoming federal appropriation bills
• Measures to increase state revenues.