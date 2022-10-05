Gov. Mike Dunleavy warned residents on the northwest coast of Alaska to prepare for a major storm gathering over Russia and headed for the Chukchi Sea.
The winds are coming tonight first, followed by coastal flooding on Thursday, as recovery continues on the west coast from a different storm last month.
Wind gusts could reach 75 mph. Communities could see water levels rise as much as seven feet above normal high tide with the storm surge continuing into Friday, according to David Kramer, an emergency response specialist with the National Weather Service. Hardest hit will be Point Lay to Point Hope, according to predictions.
The storm has the potential to impact coastal communities from the Bering Strait to Utqiagvik.
"Unfortunately, we are not done with the storms," Dunleavy said at the news conference Wednesday where he also detailed ongoing efforts to provide storm relief to Bering Strait communities hit hard by the remnants of a typhoon in mid-September.
That includes a C-130 with 16,000 pounds of relief supplies. Communities are receiving pallets of water and salmon. Moose hunts have been extended. Road repairs are underway. The U.S. Coast Guard is helping with boat recovery.
This new storm is anticipated to be unique in some ways, Kramer said. Unlike other storms that weaken over the Chukchi Sea, this storm is anticipated to get stronger.
“It is going to bring a lot of warmer air with it,” Kramer said.
Models are showing the potential for 4-foot waves. Expect rain, not snow, which Kramer said would be coming to the west coast next week.
Portions of the coast are under high wind warnings.
”No sea ice is expected to move inland from this system,” Kramer said.
Units with the Alaska Army National Guard are on alert in case they are needed, according to state officials.
