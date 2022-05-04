The fentanyl problem has worsened exponentially over the past year both in Alaska and across the United States, and preventing fentanyl from causing the deaths of more Alaskans will require a multi-faceted and community-wide effort, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Tuesday.
That includes tougher sentences and ending the stigma surrounding substance addiction, the governor said during a press event addressing the fentanyl epidemic.
The fentanyl crisis in Alaska
The press event, held at True North Recovery and Wellness Center in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley, comes less than a week after two of the largest fentanyl seizures in state history. More than $356,000 worth of narcotics — including roughly 5,000 fentanyl pills — was seized by two drug trafficking taskforces last week.
“We clearly see the scale of the problem we are facing,” Dunleavy said. Fentanyl is circulating in different forms of narcotics, such as methamphetamines and heroin, as well as counterfeit pills resembling oxycodone.
Not only is fentanyl more prevalent, but it is also causing an uptick in overdose deaths. Fentanyl is creating “mass destruction” across both rural and urban Alaska, said Public Safety Commissioner Jim Cockrell, who lost a son to an overdose.
Alaska saw a 71% increase in drug overdose deaths between 2020 and 2021, and nearly 60% of overdose deaths involved fentanyl, according to statistics from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. The uptick was most staggering among working-age Alaskans, in whom overdose deaths increased by almost 300%.
Along with being highly addictive, fentanyl is extremely potent and lethal. “It’s incredibly deadly in extremely small doses,” said Dunleavy, who referred to the substance as a “poison.” Just two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to kill an adult; counterfeit fentanyl pills often have nearly three times that amount.
“Fentanyl is not like other drugs, it’s a death sentence,” said Sandy Snodgrass, whose 22-year-old son died of a fentanyl-related overdose in Anchorage last year. Snodgrass said her son, Robert, was “the poster child of Alaska boys,” who loved the outdoors. He struggled with addiction, but was beginning to recover when he relapsed in October. Unfortunately, Snodgrass said, “Fentanyl prevented that relapse from being just a stumbling block on his path to recovery.”
Steps to solutions
Resolving the fentanyl crisis will require a “multi-pronged” approach, Dunleavy said.
The first step is to reduce access to the drug by enhancing law enforcement through initiatives such as the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Taskforce as well as prosecuting traffickers using the “full extent of the law.” “We want to hold those who deal death accountable,” Cockrell said.
However, Cockrell added, “Law enforcement alone can’t solve this issue.” Rather, “Every one of us has a role to play in breaking this tidal wave of destruction,” he said.
“The Department of Health and Social Services, and our partners around the state, are focused on early intervention and prevention strategies while at the same time enhancing access to treatment and recovery services,” said DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum.
From a public health aspect, one way to prevent overdose deaths is to promote naloxone, a nasal spray that reverses overdoses. The Alaska Division of Public Health last week received 11,000 naloxone kits that will be distributed throughout the state.
Additionally, helping Alaskans recover starts with removing the stigma surrounding substance addiction, which will hopefully encourage more people to seek help.
“If we want to make progress with this problem, we need to remove the stigma around drug addiction,” said Mat-Su Regional Medical Center Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Tom Quimby.
Quimby emphasized that addiction is a problem that “knows no bounds.” Instead of plaguing only specific groups of Alaskans, it is “deeply rooted in our society.” As Dunleavy succinctly put it, “There’s no them; it’s us.”
Removing stigma begins with promoting awareness through events such as the Tuesday conference. True North Recovery Executive Director Karl Soderstrom said that the meeting was a “huge first step in addressing shame and stigma around addiction.”