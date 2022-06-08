Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a former school principal and superintendent, announced reforms to early education Tuesday, while speaking at an Anchorage school library filled with youngsters.
The Alaska Reads Act, which the Legislature adopted, establishes voluntary universal pre-kindergarten, increases per-pupil spending and prioritizes early intervention to improve reading skills. Funds include a $6.9 million annual increase to the base student allocation, which represents a bump of $30 per student. Per-pupil spending has not been increased since fiscal 2017.
Pre-kindergarten will be funded with an increase of $3 million per year for the next six years, for a total of $18 million.
Rep. Grier Hopkins, a Fairbanks Democrat, criticized the changes as not doing enough to meet the needs of Alaska’s public schools and for taking control away from parents and families. Hopkins said the legislation, which the governor will soon sign into law, gives schools more leeway in holding students back when they don’t meet performance standards on achievement tests.
“The Alaska Reads Act is mostly a huge increase in standardized testing, which is expensive and takes time away from our students’ learning,” Hopkins told the News-Miner.
While Hopkins supported universal pre-kindergarten, he said other measures in the bill are based on programs in Florida and Mississippi that may not fit the needs and challenges of Alaska’s sprawling school system, which spans urban centers and remote villages.
“Under this legislation, most classroom educators will see no support for the huge increase in paperwork and testing. If he wanted to support students, the governor would have built this legislation from the bottom up, through conversations with families and teachers, not by only listening to consultants from Florida and Mississippi,” Hopkins said.
U.S. News has ranked Alaska 49th out of the 50 states in pre-K through grade 12 education. A 2019 study by The Nation’s Report Card ranked Alaska last in the nation for fourth-grade reading scores.
Rep. Mike Prax, a North Pole Republican, said he supports the Alaska Reads Act.
“One of the most important aspects of this bill is that it will help schools and parents measure students’ progress toward reading proficiency and develop more effective reading instruction programs,” Prax said.
Rep. Mike Cronk, a Tok Republican, described the bill as the most important piece of education legislation Alaska has adopted in 20 years.
“It modestly increases the [base student allocation] to help combat inflation and establishes a grant program for highly qualified pre-K programs. This legislation is the first step towards accountability in education and benefits the children of Alaska,” Cronk said.
Alaska schools will adopt an initiative called the Read By Nine program. The intervention screens students in kindergarten through third grade on reading performance. Students with challenges are identified and plans are implemented to improve skills in phonics, vocabulary and reading comprehension, among other areas.
The bill’s components include:
• Testing students three times per year on reading.
• Implementing individualized improvement plans for students who fall behind.
• Adding Department of Education reading specialists who train teachers in intervention strategies.
• Providing $3 million in pre-K grants that will be awarded to the 25 lowest-performing schools.
But Hopkins faulted the legislation for not providing adequate staffing and resources for Alaska students to achieve better outcomes.
“We need to ensure that our students have the one-on-one time to improve their reading skills, and hiring just five reading specialists into the Department of Education in Juneau, as this bill does, doesn’t do that,” Hopkins said.
The bill does not directly increase staffing per school but supporters say it will make a difference.
Under the bill’s fiscal note, five reading specialists will be hired in the Department of Education. They will be assigned to train teachers at the lowest performing schools.
“As a state, we have been trying to pass components of this Alaska Reads Act since at least 2014, and this current version of the Alaska Reads Act has broad bipartisan support in the Legislature and the support of the Governor’s Office, the Commissioner of the Department of Education and Early Development, and other stakeholders,” said Sen. Roger Holland, who chairs the Education Committee.
Final-hour addition
The early education legislation was a final-hour addition in the waning days of the most recent session.
The legislation had been added as an amendment to an unrelated college student loan bill on the Senate floor. The bill was adopted on the final day that the Legislature met. It then was returned to the House, which had not passed the amendment previously.
The House passed the amended version just narrowly, on a vote of 21-19.
“Education policy this big, being passed through a sneaky parliamentary maneuver like this, should not be how we help our students,” Hopkins said.