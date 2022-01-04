Gov. Mike Dunleavy has announced plans to reorganize the Department of Health and Social Services into two separate departments.
Under the governor’s plan, DHSS will split into the Department of Health and the Department of Family and Community Services, each with its own commissioner and executive team.
Dunleavy will issue an executive order during the upcoming legislative session, the governor’s office announced. Dunleavy called for a similar restructuring in 2021 but later rescinded it.
Commissioner Adam Crum said that DHSS, the state’s largest department, is too unwieldy to effectively manage under one leadership team. “In order to provide the services well we need to have the management structure in place," Crum said.
But Rep. Grier Hopkins, a Fairbanks Democrat, cautioned Monday that there needs to be evidence the reorganization will achieve the efficiencies the Dunleavy administration pledged.
“Last year the governor tried to reorganize DHSS, but it quickly became clear that it would only increase costs and provide little to no better services,” Hopkins said. “I hope that this time around it proves to be a better laid out plan, but we will have to wait and see.”
Hopkins noted the importance of DHSS services and of legislative oversight in the approval process.
“DHSS is essential for the well being of hundreds of thousands of Alaskans, and this plan must go through legislative approval to make sure this move helps Alaskans [and is] not just to save a buck at the expense of Alaksan's health,” Hopkins said. “We're in the middle of a pandemic, the governor can't put our lives at risk for a campaign talking point.”
Sen. Scott Kawasaki, a Fairbanks Democrat, said he is open to reorganization, as long as it makes services run more smoothly for Alaskans. But he questioned the costs and need for another management structure.
"Many of my constituents have been waiting for things like birth certificates, death certificates and Medicaid approvals. I just don’t know how creating two bureaucracies will improve efficiencies," Kawasaki said.
Impact on Medicaid recipients
The restructuring would establish the Department of Health and the Department of Family and Community Services, each with a commissioner and executive team.
The Department of Health would span public, behavioral, health care, senior and disability services. The department would administer Medicaid.
The Department of Family and Community Service would include the Division of Juvenile Justice, Office of Children’s Services, Alaska Pioneer Homes and the Alaska Psychiatric Institute.
"The governor has the right to reorganize, but establishing another new commissioner who needs legislative approval would seem to require a change in state law," Kawasaki said Monday.
Re-organizing the management structure also could affect the future of the state's Medicaid program, he added. "The big question is how Medicaid recipients will be impacted by these radical changes," Kawasaki said.
"It would be best if both the governor and the Legislature work together to find efficiencies for all Alaskans," he said. "I’m just not sure that creating another department is the wisest use of time or money."
Crum said that his team has engaged with stakeholders over separating Medicaid from the public-facing divisions.
Alaskans who receive services would not see changes or disruptions, he said. The two programs would be formally established July 1, which is the start of the new fiscal year.
State Senate Majority Leader Tom Begich told the News-Miner late Monday that he was briefed by Crum and his senior staff in early December, before the budget was released. "I came away from that briefing believing they had reached out and more seriously thought this through," said Begich, an Anchorage Democrat.
"I told the commissioner that I am undecided at this point and that I look forward to seeing what hearings in the House and Senate will tell us about why this is important and how it improves service to the public," he said. "That will be what determines my support of this change."