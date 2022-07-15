The $3,200 Permanent Fund dividend will be sent to Alaskans a month early — on Tuesday, Sept. 20 — to help eligible residents meet higher costs from inflation, Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Friday.
In a 50-second video posted to Facebook, Dunleavy said "we are doing this earlier this year to help Alaskans take care of any expenses as a result of the higher inflationary period." The PFD typically is paid in October.
This year's $3,200 PFD is larger because it combines the annual dividend with a bonus energy relief check to help Alaskans manage higher fuel prices.
The Legislature approved the combined payments; the state's surplus from higher oil royalties will provide the funds.
Eligible Alaskans who filed electronically and requested direct deposits of their checks will be the first to receive their payments. Alaskans who filed a paper application will see their distributions go out the week of Oct. 3. Anyone making changes to their payment methods must file them by Aug. 31.
The State of Alaska has said that the mass payment process takes two months to complete.
While some Alaskans wanted an earlier distribution date, the state needs enough time to process requests and to "screen out fraudulent applications," according to the governor's office.