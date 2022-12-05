A Scranton, Pennsylvania, native who was barely out of college when he moved to Alaska in 1983, getting work at a Southeast logging camp, was sworn in to a second term as Alaska governor on Monday.
Mike Dunleavy, who went on to become a teacher, education leader and state senator, promised to embody the state motto “North to the Future” during his next four years in office. The 61-year-old-Republican from Wasilla won the seat with about 1,500 more votes than his challengers combined in the statewide election last month. Dunleavy is the first Alaska governor to go on to a second term since Tony Knowles, a Democrat, won reelection in 1998.
Nancy Dahlstrom was sworn in as the first Republican woman to hold the office of lieutenant governor. The former commissioner of the Alaska Department of Corrections replaces outgoing Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer.
The 40-minute ceremony took place in Anchorage at the Alaska Airlines Center and featured evangelism, a color guard and the Alaska Native Heritage Center Dancers, who performed a purification song from the community of Toksook Bay and afterward presented Dunleavy with a gift of a drum.
The formalities were streamed online with appearances by the 11th Airborne Division Band and Stephen Holmstock, who sang the national anthem. At one point, 68 people were watching the ceremony on the governor’s YouTube channel.
First lady Rose Dunleavy and one of the couple’s three daughters attended. Dunleavy began his remarks by thanking the first lady and presented his wife of 35 years with a bouquet of flowers.
“It’s her grit, it’s her toughness and her love for the state of Alaska that makes this a little bit easier job to do,” he said.
Rose Dunleavy is an Inupiaq woman from the Kobuk River Valley village of Noorvik and the first first lady from north of the Arctic Circle.
The governor intends for Alaska to be at the forefront of trade in the changing Arctic, he said during his remarks.
Big decisions are on the horizon that will require cooperation and that could set up the state for the next 50 years, he said.
“We do have a lot of work, but we are heading in the right direction,” Dunleavy said. “I will work with anyone.”
Dunleavy recognized that Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson, Wasilla Mayor Glenda Ledford and Nenana Mayor Josh Verhagen were in the audience along with other local leaders and state legislators.
Anchorage talk radio host Richard Green, also known as Rick Rydell, was the master of ceremonies. Paul Roetman, presiding judge from Kotzebue, handled the oath of office.
Dahlstrom made brief remarks. She was accompanied by her husband, Kit. She spoke about her faith in Dunleavy, who she said has “never wavered.”
“Thank you to everyone who voted and placed your trust in both of us,” she said.
Dahlstrom recognized Meyer, who was in Juneau and did not attend the ceremony, for 29 years of service to the state.
