A Scranton, Pennsylvania, native who was barely out of college when he moved to Alaska in 1983, getting work at a Southeast logging camp, was sworn in to a second term as Alaska governor on Monday.

Mike Dunleavy, who went on to become a teacher, education leader and state senator, promised to embody the state motto “North to the Future” during his next four years in office. The 61-year-old-Republican from Wasilla won the seat with about 1,500 more votes than his challengers combined in the statewide election last month. Dunleavy is the first Alaska governor to go on to a second term since Tony Knowles, a Democrat, won reelection in 1998.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.