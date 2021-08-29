Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he and his wife Rose are mourning the loss of U.S. Marines and other service members in Afghanistan who died in a terrorist bombing.
Dunleavy issued the following statement after the attack Thursday in Afghanistan:
“Rose and I pray for the families of the service members killed in Afghanistan, and ask all Alaskans to pray with us. The loss of any life in the service of country is heavy. Alaskans know this with having more veterans per capita than anywhere else in America.
“I call upon President Biden and his administration to do absolutely everything within their power to safely bring home our men and women in uniform, our American citizens still in Afghanistan, and to help the many Afghani men and women who for twenty years supported our country and are now at risk of losing their lives.”