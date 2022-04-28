Gov. Mike Dunleavy is calling on the Alaska Legislature to pay a Permanent Fund dividend of at least $3,700.
“We want to do good things for the people of Alaska. We want to get as large of a PFD as possible,” Dunleavy said Thursday.
Dunleavy called a press conference to say that the Legislature seems to be on track finalizing the operating budget and Permanent Fund dividend.
“It’s my expectation that the Legislature will end on time, that we will have a substantial PFD, and that we get some of the crime bills and other priorities passed,” Dunleavy said.
Dunleavy did not name a specific figure for the PFD at the press conference. “I think we are going to get a pretty substantial PFD,” Dunleavy said when asked by reporters.
However, in a prepared statement Dunleavy’s office released at the same time, the governor said: “I ask the Legislature to pay every eligible resident a PFD this year of at least $3,700.”
The state is anticipating a $3.5 billion surplus for fiscal 2022 and 2023, largely due to higher oil prices. The windfall is enabling the state to consider a higher dividend this year.
“Given what’s happening with the economy with inflation, I think people expect they are going to get a pretty substantial PFD,” Dunleavy told reporters.
Dunleavy emphasized that the surplus dollars also will be used to replenish the state’s savings. “I hope we can restrain our spending. I will work with the Legislature and help them with that,” Dunleavy said.
“We want to put as much as possible of the surplus in the bank. My only concern is that we make sure that the capital budget is not drastically increased,” Dunleavy said.
When queried by reporters about a PFD formula under consideration in the Legislature, Dunleavy said that he wants to involve Alaskans in the decision-making process.
Dunleavy has proposed a constitutional amendment for a 50-50 split that would give Alaskans half of the annual earnings draw on Alaska’s investment fund and use the other half to fund state programs. A constitutional amendment would require a statewide ballot to pass.
In an April 23 guest editorial in the News-Miner, Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney wrote that the governor wants a bonus dividend of $1,216 and a full 50-50 dividend estimated to be $2,564 for a total of $3,780.
“Even after distributing the PFD to Alaskans, the state is projected to realize billions in surplus revenues, which should be saved to manage impacts of future oil-price volatility,” Mahoney said.